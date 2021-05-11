MLB: José Altuve performs defensive jewel to embitter Mike Trout (Video)

The Venezuelan of the Astros from Houston, Jose Altuve, He doesn’t just hit the Big leagues (MLB), he also fields and this Monday he showed it to bitter hit of Mike trout with a tremendous defensive gem.

Through the game Astros vs. Angels this Monday, Jose Altuve made itself felt quickly on the field of play, since with a tremendous defensive gem it embittered a connection to Mike trout, without a doubt a play of Big leagues.

To close the first inning, the Astros they played in special formation Trout and after a hit through the center of the field, the Venezuelan did not hesitate to show off and almost that in the outfield he captured the ball and made a defensive brushstroke on this Monday of MLB.

Altuve He is gradually getting his level and this time he went before the cataloged best player in the MLB, by making an infield play to show why he’s a Gold Glove winner at second base.

Without a doubt a good one complicated hit, but the agility of Jose Altuve was above the speed of Mike Trout, who has shown knowing how to move his legs on the bases in his career in the Big leagues.

Here is the play:

GREAT PLAY BY ALTUVE FROM THE LEFT SIDE TO GET MIKE TROUT !!! pic.twitter.com/AXV9ZitFGF – Apollo Media (@ApolloHOU) May 11, 2021

The Venezuelan little by little shuts up his haters from the MLB And with this little defensive gem, Tr-Out pulled Mike from the Angels.