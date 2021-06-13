MLB: José Altuve of the Astros was also booed by the fans of the Twins in Minnesota (Video)

The Venezuelan waiter of the Astros from Houston Jose Altuve It was booed by hobby of the Minnesota Twins in the MLB.

Indeed, on Saturday the Astros Houston vs. Twins Minnesota at the home of the Blue Jays, where the hobby focused all his attention on one player: José Altuve.

The Venezuelan went to take a turn and upon hearing his name, he was booed by the fans present at the ball park, where they called him “Cheater, Cheater” which means cheater.

The hobby he did it because he does not forget the scandal of the Astros of Houston for the theft of signs with the use of technology in 2017 where they won the World Series, despite the fact that a book came out explaining that the Venezuelan was not part of the trap, but they still have that in mind .

Here is the video with the series of boos against Altuve:

. @ Twins fans doing our part booing #altuve #trashastros @AsteriskTour pic.twitter.com/vF7hGIpAk4 – danae o’rourke (@danaeorourke) June 13, 2021

In the 2021 season Altuve and the Astros They have shown a good level, so the theory that they needed the help to win is being completely dismantled.

Now, there is a certain incongruity among the fans of the Twins, because the Venezuelan Marwin González also played with them after the whole cheating thing was known and the utility player was a key player in the triumph of the Astros vs the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series and if not remember the home run he hit Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning of game two of the Fall Classic.