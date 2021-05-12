MLB: José Altuve made his first blunder of the season with the Astros (Video)

The Venezuelan waiter Jose Altuve committed with Astros from Houston su first error of the season on the MLB.

Monday’s matchday measured the Los Angeles Angels and the Astros from Houston, where the Creole player Jose Altuve He said that not everything can be perfect in life and made his first mistake in the campaign.

At the top of the second inning with the game tied 0-0, Angels first hitter Jared Walsh hit a hit to second base, where Altuve He grabbed the ball and hit a lousy shot at first base that first baseman Gurriel couldn’t catch, allowing the batter to reach first base safely.

E4 🚨 pic.twitter.com/TYle1Thd6C – MLB Errors (@mlberrors) May 12, 2021

In this way the Creole made his first blunder of the campaign with a mistake in shooting at 1B and on this I must say that the season of Altuve The defense has been very good and after the first month of the season is that he makes his mistake number 1.

Last week the Creole lived very hard moments in the New York Yankees stadium where he was very booed and during the first games he was off on offense, but he woke up in the last of the series where he dressed as a hero by hitting a key home run for his team’s victory over the Mules.

This will not cause a major dent in the Venezuelan, but they are game situations and he must continue playing the same ball that he has been doing, to keep his team in the fight in order to get a place in the playoffs.