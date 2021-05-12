MLB: José Altuve made a fool of himself with the unusual launch of Shoei Ohtani in the Angels vs Astros duel (Video)

The opener of the Angels of the Angels Shoei ohtani made stay in ridiculous to the waiter of the Astros from Houston Jose Altuve with a unusual launch on the day corresponding to the MLB.

Indeed, Tuesday’s matchday measured the Los Angeles Angels and the Astros from Houston, where the Creole player Jose Altuve Despite being a great hitter, he does not escape the occasional surprise and that’s what happened with the Californian starter Ontani.

In the bottom of the third inning with the game tied 0-0, the Japanese starter was pitching and had to face the sidereal waiter.

On the 1-1 count, the Japanese came to the crioollo with a spectacular 82 slider that surprised him in such a way that he left the pitching for an instant making him stay in ridiculous, as if they were going to hit him, but when he fell on the catcher’s mascot of the Angels, While Altuve he stood watching the pitcher, to account for 1-2.

But the most incredible thing about the matter is that the Venezuelan failed in that turn but with a line to the left fielder, which happened the next send of Ontani.

And the most unusual thing about it is that Altuve He was not one of the players to strike out on the Japanese who had a total of 10 pitches, although he went without a decision in a great 7-inning work with a run allowed, but the Astros They took the victory with a score of 5-1.