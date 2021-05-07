MLB: José Altuve issues his statements on the Astros’ triumph over the Yankees

The Venezuelan waiter of the Astros from Houston Jose Altuve issued a statement about the triumph of his team before Yankees of New York in the MLB.

Thursday’s day faced the Astros Houston vs. Yankees from New York at Yankee Stadium where the Venezuelan wore José Altuve.

The Venezuelan on his birthday hit a home run that was decisive in the victory of the siderales over the Mulkos of the Bronx.

Now, once the meeting was over, the Creole issued some statements about what he experienced in the triumph of the Astros against the Mules, whose words we place below:

“I’m just a guy who wants to go out there and help his team win. It doesn’t matter where we are playing or against which team, it will mean the same old thing. “

Jose Altuve He is turning 31 years old and he gave himself a tremendous birthday present by silencing an entire stadium with boos and whistles.

Without a doubt, the Creole is one of the players that is most pleasant to see on the field of play and when he thinks he is lost, he can go out with this little gift for Yankees fans.