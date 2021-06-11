MLB: José Altuve hit the 11th homer with the Astros at Fenway Park (Video)

The Venezuelan waiter of the Astros from Houston Jose Altuve connected the home run 11th of the season against the Red Sox in the Fenway park on the MLB.

Thursday’s day faced the Astros Houston vs. Boston Red Sox in the Fenway park Where did the Venezuelan shine? José Altuve.

At the top of the sixth inning the scoreboard was tied 7-7 when the waiter appeared. Jose Altuve, who hit a home run down left field for the Fenway Park green monster to give the Astros an 8-7 lead.

Jose Altuve With this hit he reached the 11th homer of the season and is the third homer he has hit in a span of four days.

What of Joseph It really is admirable, because he comes from playing a fairly discreet 2020 campaign where he endured quite a few boos and had a very discreet defensive performance.

In this season 2021 Altuve, As a leadoff hitter he has had a pretty positive performance where his team is fighting for a postseason berth and playing a World Series again.