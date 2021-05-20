MLB: José Altuve hit his fifth homer of the 2021 season

The Venezuelan of the Astros from Houston, Jose Altuve, keep up a good ride in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB) and was able to hit his fifth home run of the year, the same with which he managed to enter the record books with his organization.

In the dawn of the game between Astros and Oakland Athletics, Jose Altuve He did not want to wait that long and on the first pitch of the Dominican Frankie Montas, he fired what was his fifth home run of the 2021 season of the Big leagues.

Altuve with that home run 139 lifetime homers with the Astros of Houston, tying José Cruz for ninth place with the most four-corner hits in the history of the siderales in the MLB, a hit without a doubt historical.

The Dominican’s first pitch was a slider at 88 miles, the same as second baseman for the Astros he didn’t waste and with solid contact heading to left field, he hit five home runs in 129 at-bats in the MLB 2021.

Here’s the home run:

That home run of Altuve, He reached 396 feet and left the stadium at nearly 100 mph, a blow that also served as the leadoff hitter for the Astros will hit a total of 18 RBIs so far in 2021.

LET’S GO JOSE! 💣 # ForTheH pic.twitter.com/WiAERNxk38 – Houston Astros (@astros) May 20, 2021

Up to now, Jose Altuve has 40 hits with Astros this 2021 and with each hit like this home run he closes his mouths to those haters who criticize them and brand them as a cheater in the ball of Big leagues. In addition, the Venezuelan extends his streak to 13 games connecting from unstoppable.