MLB: José Altuve hit his 14th homer of 2021 on the Rangers’ first pitch

The Venezuelan of the Astros from Houston, Jose Altuve, began the game this Wednesday as it ended yesterday Tuesday, with a home run, which was his fourteenth of the current season of Big leagues (MLB).

At the first pitch of his first plate appearance, Jose Altuve opened the blackboard for Astros in the best way, hitting a superb home run that is number # 14 of the 2021 season of Big leagues and fifth for him in the last seven games.

Last night, Altuve He left the Rangers on the field and this Wednesday received them in the same way, with a home run that shows that this player is in a formidable moment and is a key piece for the Astros in the 2021 campaign of MLB.

Here’s the home run:

JOSEPH. ALTUVE. IN UPPERCASE. #PorLaH pic.twitter.com/dT6b2h5RVE – Houston Astros (@LosAstros) June 17, 2021

In this home run, the Venezuelan second baseman of the Astros punished Jordan Lyles, who sinned by leaving a four-seam fastball in his power zone and he missed it in the left field of Minute Maid Park for the first run of his in this game of the MLB.

That new hit of Jose Altuve had an exit velocity of 102.8 mph and reached 399 feet, a home run that was also his 68th hit of the season with the Astros and allows you to keep increasing the numbers.

Altuve Now he’s hitting .293 with 14 homers, 35 RBIs and 47 scored for the Astros, numbers that will surely lead him to the All-Star Game. Big leagues 2021.