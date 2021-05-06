MLB: José Altuve celebrates his birthday with a tremendous home run at Yankee Stadium (Video)

The Venezuelan waiter of the Astros from Houston Jose Altuve celebrate your birthday with tremendous home run the Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees in the MLB.

Thursday’s matchday faced the Houston Astros vs New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium where the Venezuelan shone José Altuve.

In the top of the eighth inning the Yankees won 3-2 with one out on the scoreboard, the Astros had men in the corners and before the shipments of Chad Green José Altuve connected a home run by the left field to put the board 5-3 in favor of the siderales.

Elevate and celebrate. 🎉 # ForTheH pic.twitter.com/l0uIpzMoF5 – Houston Astros (@astros) May 6, 2021

Jose Altuve He is turning 31 years old and he gave himself a tremendous birthday present by silencing an entire stadium that had two days in a row plus the ñapa of this day, filling it with boos and whistles.

This hit represents his second home run of the season and with this game he comes out of the bad hitting streak he had before today.