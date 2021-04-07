MLB; José Abreu hits his 200th homer in the majors

The Cuban guy Jose Abreu connected his 200th home run with the bases full on the Big leagues 2021.

Jose Abreu who was just a home run away from reaching the 200th home run for life in the MLBHe had just hit a grand slamd in his last home run, now he applied the same dose and reached a new achievement in his career.

Abreu became the fifth player in White Sox history to hit 200 home runs with the team. In addition, he is the sixth player in Big leagues born in Cuba to reach that figure.

In passing, we leave the leading home run stories in the Chicago White Sox franchise, taking into account their age, Jose Abreu it could be third on that list. Here the report:

Frank Thomas 448 Paul Konerko 432 Harold Baines 221 Carlton Fisk 214 Jose Abreu 200

Here the video:

José Abreu crushes his SECOND grand slam of the year 😱 pic.twitter.com/2Qdw8xpAXu – MLB (@MLB) April 7, 2021

It should be noted that no other active Cuban home runner managed to achieve this figure, not even Yoenis Céspedes or Yasiel Puig.