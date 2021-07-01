MLB: Joe Panik hit a huge home run in his first inning with the Marlins

The new player of the Marlins of Miami, Joe panik, had a dream debut with his new team in the Big leagues (MLB), since on his first shift he hit his first home run in this uniform.

Through the game Marlins vs Phillies, Joe panik did not wait long to start producing in his new uniform at the Big leagues, as he hit a daunting home run against Aaron Nola to reach three in the current 2021 season.

Nola was the victim of this new player who acquired the Marlins, since he showed his category and lost a home run a curve that left in the power zone of an experienced player who has a World Series of MLB.

Here’s the home run:

Nobody Panik, Joe homered first. pic.twitter.com/GebxZFez85 – Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 30, 2021

That first home run of Panik with the Marlins went through right field at a speed of 95.4 miles per hour and reached 380 feet, punishing one of the best pitchers the Phillies have in their rotation in Big leagues.

Quickly this player who won a Golden Glove in the MLB began to produce with the uniform of the Marlins and it makes the management smile for that change that from the first day began to give positive results.

Panik with that homer he raised his average this season from MLB to .252, with 29 hits and 12 RBIs.