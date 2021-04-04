MLB: Joe Musgrove makes historic debut with the San Diego Padres

Starting pitcher Joe Musgrove made a debut historical with Fathers of San Diego in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

Musgrove came through a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates, they singled him out as a simple starter who was inferior to Blake Snell and Yu Darvish, yet his debut was better than both.

Joe musgrove stopped the aggressive offense that the Arizona Diamondbacks had since the beginning of the season, the same one that Yu Darivhs could not dominate and Blake Snell could not do it long term in the MLB 2021.

He finished with six innings pitched and eight strikeouts without allowing a run. Here the video:

Joe Musgrove, yesterday: 6 IP ▫ 3 H ▫ 0 ER ▫ 0 BB ▫ 8 K 78 launches made: – 37 swings

– 20 strikes called

– 14 swings fanned pic.twitter.com/9GSBfNprki – Domingo Tavárez (@domingotavarez_) April 4, 2021