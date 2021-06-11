MLB: Joc Pederson dared to challenge Yadier Molina in attempted robbery

Chicago Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson committed a very serious sin in the Big leagues (MLB) and it was to challenge the Puerto Rican receiver’s arm, Yadier Molina.

It is not a repetition, it is that they did it again, this time it was Joc Pederson, who was wrong in wanting to challenge the arm of what is undoubtedly one of the best masks of the Big leagues What Yadier Molina And this, as in this season, shows that he is like wine, both in defense and offense.

In the same first inning, Pederson was on first base for hitting and while Kris Bryant took his turn, the Cardinals got a tremendous double-play and this was because the batter in turn struck out and Molina again retired a runner in second in the MLB in attempted robbery.

Here the video:

Yadier Molina taking the runner out…. ¯_ (ツ) _ / ¯ pic.twitter.com/tZWLe3AduV – LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 11, 2021

Yadier Molina He makes it clear with this type of play why he has won multiple Gold Gloves in his career and because he is listed as a future Hall of Famer.

There are still players who continue to challenge Yadier Molina and his arm, and they seem to have not yet learned the lesson that even a receiver like this should not be MLB, Was Pederson clear to you?

Joc Pederson joins Mookie Betts, Tucupita Marcano and Nick Madrigal as the players in this MLB 2021 who have dared to challenge the bazooka that Yadier has on his arm.