MLB: Ji-Man Choi hit his first home run of the 2021 season

The South Korean first baseman for the Rays from Tampa Bay, Ji-Man Choi, was finally able to debut in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB) and in his second game of it, he hit his first home run of the year.

Through the game Rays vs Baltimore Orioles, Ji-Man Choi did not hesitate to make himself felt and in just his second game of the 2021 season of Big leagues, hit his first home run and where he shows that he is ready to contribute good things to his team.

Ji-Man Choi, that in 2020 was an important part for the Rays, especially in the Playoffs, he begins to show that he is fully recovered and with a hit from 418 feet away he opens his home run account of the MLB 2021.

Choi He hit a huge hit that went completely through center field, which was against Shawn Armstrong and helped the Rays extend their lead to 13-4 against the Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

Here’s the home run:

The South Korean took advantage of a cutter and with all his power he disappeared it at 104.9 miles per hour to thus reach his home run number # 40 in the Big leagues.

What’s more, Ji-Man Choi reached four hits in his nascent start to the campaign with the Rays, Add to that three RBIs and he has an offensive average of .500.