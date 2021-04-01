MLB: Jhoulys Chacín is back with the Colorado Rockies

The Venezuelan pitcher Jhoulys Chacín reached an agreement the Rockies of Colorado in the MLB, so he returns to the club with whom he played for the first time in the majors.

In fact, the news is almost a fact, since they are only waiting for the Creole serpentiero to sign a Major League contract with the Rockies and is expected to be entered on the active roster for Thursday’s Opening Day against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Rockies will have to make a move in the roser of 40 players of the MLB to add and activate to Chacín, to whom they hope to sign as soon as possible.

Remember that Chacin He could not make the team with the Yankees, although the Mules wanted to have that arm from the minor leagues, but the Creole did not accept and therefore opted for free agency again, which allowed him to reach the team where he began his career in the greater.