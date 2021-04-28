MLB: Jesús Aguilar hit the fourth homer of the season with the Marlins (Video)

The Venezuelan Jesus Aguilar hit the bedroom home run of the season in MLB with the Marlins of Miami.

Tuesday’s game faced the Miami Marlins vs. the Milwaukee Brewers, where the Creole slugger stood out with his strong connection.

The fish slugger hit a home run in the top of the 4th inning with no people in circulation, which came out between CF and RF to equalize the actions 2-2.

Jesus Aguilar stays hot for the #Marlins with his 4th homer pic.twitter.com/dDAPX1QFQ5 – OnlyHomers MLB News (@OnlyHomers) April 28, 2021

This connection represents his fourth home run of the season and it is curious that his home runs have been given in the last five challenges.

Without a doubt the Marlins they know they have Jesus Aguilar to aspire to great things in this postseason, as well as how they fought last year where they fell in the Division Series sweep against the Atlanta Braves.