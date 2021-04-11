MLB: JD Martínez hit three home runs with the Red Sox against the Orioles (Video)

The player JD Martinez with the Red Sox connected in the game against Orioles of Baltimore a total of three home runs on the Sunday day in the MLB.

Martinez he hit the first home run in the top of the third inning with no runner on base that came out of right field to make it 4-0 in favor of the red-legged ones.

The second homer of JD He came in the top of the sixth inning, also without people on the bases, which came out between the RF and CF, to put the shares 10-1.

The third homer came in the top of the 8th act alone, which came out through center field to put the actions 11-7.

Here are the videos of the three hits:

Definitely Martinez he went 6-4 with his three home runs and four RBIs, the third time in his career that he hit at least three home runs in a game, noting that in one of them he hit 4 with the Diamonbacks.

The teams in which he has achieved the feat have been:

Tigers: 3 HR Arizona: 4 HR Boston: 3 HR.