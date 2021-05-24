MLB: Javier Báez hit a decisive home run for the Cubs’ victory over the Cardinals (Video)

Let’s see how one of the great horses of the Chicago Cubs, The boricua Javier Baez connected a decisive home run before the Cardinals of San Luis in the MLB.

Indeed, the day of Sunday faced the Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals in the house of the red birds.

In what was an extraordinary pitching duel, in the top of the tenth inning with the game 0-0 and a runner at third base, the Puerto Rican Javier Baez connected a superb and dramatic home run that went all over center field to put the shares 2-0 in favor of the Chicago Cubs.

How you wanna do this, Javy? @ Javy23baez #CubTogether pic.twitter.com/b7zRHFfimM – Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 24, 2021

The Cubs are lucky to have such a great player as the magician Javier Baez, who reached eleven (11) homers so far this season, being a decisive factor in his team’s triumph against the red birds with a score of 2-1 in a place as complicated as San Luis.