MLB: Japan says present at All-Star Game with Shohei Ohtani

We had to wait 11 seasons of the Big leagues (MLB) to see a player from Japan as a starter in the Stars game and in this edition of 2021 we will have Shohei ohtani as a designated hitter for the American League team.

Shohei ohtani is having a year 2021 dreamed of the Angels and that is the reason for his tenure in the Game of stars of Colorado, where he will be the designated hitter of the American League and who takes off, and hangs out on the mound for a while as a pitcher.

In the edition of 2021, Ohtani will be the first player born in Japan to start the Stars game of the MLBThis since Ichiro Suzuki in 2010 did the same with the Seattle Mariners uniform, that is, he also did it with the American League.

Here is the report:

Shohei Ohtani will be the first Japanese-born player to start the @AllStarGame since Ichiro in 2010. pic.twitter.com/9twQPsgavQ – MLB Stats (@MLBStats) July 2, 2021

In his third campaign in the MLB, Japanese and versatile Ohtani will play a Stars game, where surely he could make history, I say this because he possibly bat and serves as a pitcher, something epic without a doubt.

What’s more, Shohei ohtani will join the aforementioned Ichiro and Hideki Matsui and Masahiro Tanaka as some of the Japanese who said present in some Stars game of the Big leagues.

These are the numbers of Ohtani this 2021:

As a pitcher: 3-1 record, 3.60 ERA and 83 strikeouts. As a hitter: 74 hits, 28 home runs, 63 RBIs and an average of .277 in 267 at-bats.