MLB: It is 18 years since the historic debut of Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera with the Marlins (Video)

Let’s remember Miguel Cabrera makes 18 years made its debut on the MLB with the uniform of the Marlins from Florida.

On June 20, 2003, the duel between the Tampa Bay Manta Rays and the Marlins of Florida at the Pro Player Stadium in the city of Miami.

There was the debut of one of the most emblematic players in Venezuela and the Major Leagues, so that player can not be other than Miguel Cabrera.

The Venezuelan made his debut on that date and led the challenge 4-0, when he came to bat in the bottom of the 11th inning, where there was a runner at first base for the fish.

Cabrera It gave a connection that went away and went away through the center field of the park, and when it finished leaving, it became the first hit of the Venezuelan in the majors, which in turn represented his first home run in the majors .

That is, the first hit of Michael in the majors it was a walk-off home run, so the excitement in the fans in the park was tremendous, as well as that of their teammates on the ball court.

Here the video with the memorable hit:

That day kicked off one of the most spectacular careers ever seen in Major League history, where Michael began to make its way into history.

First with the Marlins In the same campaign of his debut, he was a fundamental piece for the fish to conquer the second World Series in their history, when his team defeated the New York Yankees 4-2 in the Fall Classic.

Then he arrived at the Detroit Tigers where he placed the great base of his numbers for the Hall of Fame, where he includes 4 batting titles, 2 MVPs, a Triple Crown, etc.

Without a doubt, that June 20 marked the debut of a future HOF in the Major Leagues.