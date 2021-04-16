MLB issued suspensions for the Cubs-Brewers pitching altercation

The MLB handed down a sentence for two members of the Chicago Cubs after multiple hits against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The pitcher of the Chicago Cubs, Ryan Tepera, appealed the 3-game suspension for intentionally pitching Brandon Woodruff of the Milwaukee Brewers in the penultimate game of the Milwaukee Brewers series. MLB.

Tepera, who was imposed an undisclosed fine, is appealing the suspension. He will remain available in the Cubs bullpen until the appeal process is complete.

One inning after Woodruff hit catcher Willson Contreras on his fingers, the seventh time in 14 starts against the Brewers since the start of last season, Tepera uncorked a first pitch sink at 94.7 mph behind Woodruff’s knees.

Plate umpire Mike Estabrook to issue warnings to both teams. Woodruff was clearly unhappy.

MLB ruled #Cubs Ryan Tepera intentional threw at Brewers Brandon Woodruff on Tuesday. Tepera received 3-game suspension. Manager David Ross got 1 game. It came one inning after Contreras was hit for 7th time in 14 starts vs MIL since start of last season: https://t.co/VWe1FwLvRD – Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) April 15, 2021

While manager David Ross received 1 game suspension, which he will serve on Friday. It should be noted that the benches were emptied of equipment changes, due to the fact that the Chicago Cubs they are already tired of receiving balls especially Wilson Contreras.