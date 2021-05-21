MLB: How did Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera learn to hit the opposite band?

Let’s review how the Venezuelan slugger learned Miguel Cabrera to bat to the opposing band, what has served him in a great way in the MLB.

Well, the answer lies in his uncle, coach David Torres, according to the information provided by the mother of Michael, who had his own school.

In that school, the youngsters practiced and according to what @ MORCILLA17 describes, who implies that he was a student of that school, that when David gave them a break, they went to look for a jug of water in the house of the mother of Michael and to buy chupi ice creams (the popular chupi chupi) in a house in front of the La Pedrera stadium.

From David Torres’ school, I clearly remember the day of my first practice. I also remember that David gave us a ‘break’ and we went to look for jugs of water at his mother’s house and buy chupi ice creams in a house in front of the La Pedrera stadium … – M3L (@ MORCILLA17) May 18, 2021

Remember that Michael He was formed in an environment of people who know ball, including his mother, his father and of course his uncle David Torres, whose name bears a stadium that is located in that town in the state of Aragua.

Cabrera He has that great ability to hit to the opposite side of the field and is the right-handed hitter with the most homers in history to his opposite side of the field with 101.

We are talking about a player who has under his belt four batting titles in the MLB and two MVP awards, in addition to being the only Latin American to obtain the Triple Crown of batting in 2012.

Show of that talent of hitting hits to right field, we saw it on Opening Day when he hit the famous home run in the snow.