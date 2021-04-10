MLB home run day

04/10/2021

On at 06:39 CEST

EFE

The Venezuelan ranger Ronald Acuña Jr. hit one of the three homers of the Atlanta Braves, who beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-1. The Braves won their first home game against a crowd of 14,302 people when fans returned after being pushed away during the 2020 pandemic. The Braves allowed about a third of the seats at “Truist Park” to be used in their first home game. They plan to expand the amount to 50% on their next shift at home.

Acuña Jr. (3) threw the ball into the fairway in the fifth against pitches by starter Zack Wheeler. The Venezuelan found Wheeler’s streamer and bounced the ball high into center field when starter Charlie Morton was out on the trails. Acuña Jr., who hit a near perfect 4-of-5 and finished with two RBIs and a run scored, his homers sent the ball flying 456 feet, landing in the center field seats behind the Braves bullpen. Acuna, in addition to landing four hits, including his two-run home run that gave Atlanta the lead, made a spectacular catch to support Morton’s six strong innings. He also had two doubles and showed his speed by beating an infield single in the eighth.

First baseman Freddie Freeman (2) and Venezuelan pinch hitter Ehire Adrianza (1) also sent her over the wall. Adrianza (1) did it in the sixth inning against relief pitches Brandon Kintzler, with two running backs ahead, no outs in the inning.

The victory was credited to Morton (1-1) in six episodes. For the Phillies, the loss was carried by starter Wheeler (1-1) in 4 2/3 innings.

Indians hunt Tigers

Dominican designated hitter Franmil Reyes hit a pair of home runs and finished with three RBIs for the Cleveland Indians, who beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1. Reyes (3) sent her over the fence twice to support the Indians’ victory. The Dominican began the penalty in the first inning, when he caught pitches from starter Derek Holland, and bounced the ball from the field over the top of left field, taking Puerto Rican ranger Eddie Rosario ahead, with two outs on the board. Reyes made the ball disappear again by hitting a full return in the sixth inning, solo, responding to closer Michael Fulmer’s streamer with one out in the inning. The Dominican’s second homer, hitting 3-of-4 and ending with three RBIs and two runs scored, flew all the way to center field.

For the second game in a row, a player led the Indians offense. Second baseman Jose Ramirez hit two home runs Wednesday in a 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals.

On the mound the victory was credited to starter Zach Plesac (1-1) in seven innings. Dominican closer Emmanuel Class (1) scored the rescue by working a perfect episode.

For the Tigers, Venezuelan catcher Wilson Ramos (3) hit a home run in the eighth inning, with no teammates on the road or outs in the inning, responding to relief streamer Bryan Shaw. The defeat charged Holland (0-1) in two innings and two thirds.

Ohtani smashes the Blue Jays

Japanese designated hitter Shohei Ohtani homered and drove in four runs, and starter Andrew Heaney pitched six innings for Los Angeles Angels, who beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-1. The Angels improved to 6-2 and matched the best eight-game start in franchise history (1970, 2017 and 2018).

Ohtani completed a four-run second inning with a three-touchdown double to deep right off TJ Zeuch. He also hit a 422-foot solo home run to center during the three-run fifth inning.

On the mound Heaney (1-1) allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked two in Game 2 at TD Ballpark. For the Blue Jays, the defeated reliever TJ Zeuch (0-1) in three 1/3 innings, with a penalty of six hits, two home runs and seven runs.

Turner gives the Dodgers the win

Third baseman Justin Turner threw the ball into the fairway and drove in the only run of the game. Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat the Washington Nationals 1-0. The Dodgers celebrated the day of the World Series ring ceremony with victory.

Turner (1) hit a four-corner hit across the top of center field, with no runners ahead, and drove in the only run of the game, giving the defending champs the victory, the Dodgers. After receive the ring Symbolizing the success of last season on Friday, Turner wanted to be the star of the game.

On the mound the victory was credited by starter Walker Buehler (1-0) in a six-round job, retiring four by way of strikeout. For the Nationals the defeated was the Venezuelan relief Luis Avilán (0-1) in one episode, accepting a one-run home run.

Hill controls the Yankees from the mound

Starter Rich Hill worked six innings and from the top of the mound he directed the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the New York Yankees 10-5. The Rays defeated New York to end a four-game losing streak.

Hill (1-0), a 41-year-old southpaw who has played 17 seasons with 10 teams, allowed four hits, a home run and four runs, and retired seven via strikeout en route to claiming the victory.

Shortstop Willi Adames (1) sent the ball into the fairway with no runners leading in the seventh inning.

For the Yankees, the loss was carried by starter Corey Kluber (0-1) in two 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and five runs.

The Rays’ first home game drew a crowd of 9,021 to “Tropicana Field,” where fans hadn’t seen them since October 8, 2019, in Game 4 of that year’s American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.

Musgrove throws first no-hitter in Padres history

The right-handed pitcher of the San Diego Padres, Joe Musgrove, pitched the first no-hitter in his team’s history, allowing only one corridor in the 3-0 win over Texas Rangers. The Padres were the only active major league franchise without a no-hitter, and they did it in their 8,206th regular-season game. In just his second start for San Diego, a franchise that played its first game in 1969, Musgrove (2-0) struck out 10 and faced 28 batters, one over the minimum. The Rangers’ only base runner was Joey Gallo, who was hit by a two-out pitch in the fourth inning. José Treviño had a tough lineout to right field for the last out of the eighth, and David Dahl ripped the first out of the ninth right off second baseman Jake Cronenworth.

Musgrove (2-0), who hit strikes on 77 of his 112 pitches, is in his sixth major league season. He previously pitched for the Houston Astros (2016-17) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2018-20) and had never pitched a complete game in his previous 84 starts.

It was the first no-hitter in the majors this season and the second complete game. The last no-hitter was thrown by Alec Mills of the Chicago Cubs on September 13, 2020 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

It was the fourth time a no-hitter was thrown against the Rangers. The last one was by Mark Buehrle of the Chicago White Sox on April 18, 2007. There were 307 no-hitters in major league history before Musgrove and the Padres. That included 293 singles no-hitters and 14 no-numbers combined.

In the second inning, Ranger Wil Myers doubled to left field for the first run of the game to mark the Padres victory.

The Rangers’ loss was carried by starter Kohei Arihara (0-1) in four innings.