MLB: Guillermo Heredia hit a huge Grand Slam against the Cubs (Video)

The Cuban of the Braves from Atlanta, Guillermo Heredia, added to the home run he hit in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs, later he hit his first Grand Slam in baseball from Major League Baseball – MLB.

In the dawn of the game Braves vs Cubs, Guillermo Heredia hit his first home run of the 2021 season of Big leagues, but that was not everything, since in the beginning of the sixth chapter, he shot the first Grand Slam in his career.

With that huge Grand Slam, Guillermo Heredia so far he’s getting a dream night with the Braves on the MLB, shooting his first two home runs of the season and one of them a hit to drive in four runs and reach six in the game against the Cubs.

Here’s his first home run of the night:

Despite the departure due to injury of Ronald Acuña Jr., Heredia came to the rescue of the Braves and he has half of his team’s races tonight at Wrigley Field, with that Grand Slam being the icing on the cake of his great offensive night, which is the first in his career in more than 1000 at-bats.

Also, with those two home runs, Guillermo Heredia reached 21 lifetime four-corner pegs in the MLB and is proving that he can have a place on the roster of the Braves, And that Grand Slam is surely something he will never forget.

Here the Grand Slam: