MLB: Gleyber Torres with the Yankees scored a crazy run against the Houston Astros playing Caribbean (Video)

The Venezuelan shortstop of the Yankees from New York Gleyber Torres scored a crazy race before the Astros of Houston in the MLB playing caribbean.

Thursday’s day faced the Astros Houston vs. Yankees of New York in the Yankee Stadium where the Venezuelan shone with a particular play Gleyber Torres.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Astros 5-3 with one out on the board, Torres singled and was at 1B.

Aaron Hicks hit a roll down the middle of the field that Carlos Correa who was around second base could not catch because of the special formation.

While the Puerto Rican went to look for the ball, Gleyber was running from first to 2B, but the box relaxed and by the special box third baseman Bregman was in 3B, but located in shortstop territory.

So the Astros catcher went to cover third base, but Gleyber He kept running and when Correa had the ball in his possession he realized that towers he was driven to the plate because the sidereal’s mask was in the anteroom and both Maldonado and the Venezuelan both ran to the plate.

Of course Gleyber he won the race and stepped on the plate to score the fourth for the Mules and they were still down 5-4 on the scoreboard.

Gleyber Torres with one of the most incredible hustle runs you will ever see in a baseball game! pic.twitter.com/5EoPN52whr – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 6, 2021

Despite the Yankees They could not finalize the sweep against the Astros, Gleyber He looked pretty good in the series and plays like this show that the Creole will continue to help the Mules in a great way to capture their place in the playoffs.