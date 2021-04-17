MLB: Gleyber Torres made this great defensive play with the Yankees (Video)

The Venezuelan player of the Yankees from New York Gleyber Torres he showed off with a great play against the Tampa Bay Rays in the MLB.

The Rays were leading 2-0 in the top of the second inning, with a runner on first base, the Tampa Bay batter hitting a roll that went down the middle of the field, but appeared towers in the SS, when he ran, he fielded the ball, slid and passed it to the team waiter to bill a big out to close the inning.

Well hey Gleyber makes a solid play to end the inning! pic.twitter.com/v7iVZACJT9 – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 16, 2021

Gleyber has a very important challenge this season, how is it to show that he can be the regular shortstop of the Yankees to give them stability in the infield, because he was criticized a lot last year about his defensive ability at that position.

He has quality and the support of the team as well, so plays like these can drive him to continue improving in the position.