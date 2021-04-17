MLB: Giancarlo Stanton hit a huge bomb at the Yankees’ home (Video)

The player of the Yankees from New York Giancarlo stanton connected a huge home run against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium in LA MLB.

The Rays were leading 8-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, with a runner on first base, when the Mules’ right-handed hitter unleashed a wild hit into right field falling in the middle of the bleachers, for that gigantic home run produced two runs and made the shares 8-2.

Giancarlo Stanton opposite field home run gives the Yankees some life pic.twitter.com/htgAQVgmnC – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 17, 2021

This player represents many millions invested for the Yankees and as long as it remains healthy for the Mules it will be a gain, but if Stanton He finishes producing what is expected of him, then if we are talking about the fearsome hitter who played for the Marlins and who helped the United States win the World Baseball Classic in 2017.