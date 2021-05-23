MLB: Get to know the route of Ronald Acuña Jr.’s 15 home runs with the Braves this season (Video)

We are going to know what the route what have the 15 home runs from the star gardener of the Braves from Atlanta Ronald Acuña Jr. in this season of the MLB.

On Saturday’s game in the duel between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Braves from Atlanta, the Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr. connected the home run number fifteen of the season, regaining the absolute lead in the Major Leagues.

Now, the people of Bally Sports South have done a spectacular job, where they graphically show us the journey that the fifteen homers from the Abuser in this campaign.

We can see how the Creole bombings are distributed:

Right field: 2

Center field: 4

Area between left and center field: 4

Left field: 5.

How can we observe, only five home runs they went into their own hand as a right hitter, pulling the ball into left field.

If we see those who gave between left and center field, he gave 4, as well as how he gave 4 more only for the CF and only two towards right field.

That is, he has given 10 homers directing the ball, so the talent and strength is there on the Abuser’s part.

Hopefully he continues to connect the ball as he has been doing so far, which is leading little to be considered MVP of the National League, at least at this moment.