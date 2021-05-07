MLB: Get to know Gerrit Cole’s statements about having faced the Astros

The star pitcher of the Yankees from New York Gerrit cole gave some statements about his performance before Astros of Houston in the MLB.

Thursday’s day faced the Astros Houston vs. Yankees New York at Yankee Stadium where the pitcher was Gerrit cole faced his former teammates in the MLB.

“I felt like I had played chess for a couple of hours.” .

Gerrit Cole on facing the Astros: “Felt like I played chess out there for a couple of hours.” – Greg Joyce (@ GJoyce9) May 6, 2021

Well how a chess player if he managed the game in a way when he pitched seven innings, where he allowed two runs (two homers by Yordan Álvaez), with five hits, he struck out four, with no walks awarded.

He really threw a great game and his work requires more courage because that Astros offense is one of the most compact there is in the Major Leagues.

That chess that Cole talks about, it may be because he knows them as much as they know him, but he showed what he’s made of.