MLB. Gary Sánchez and his uncertain future in the Yankees

It is time to look to the future, the cycles are fulfilled, just as it seems to see the future of Gary Sanchez, who in a stage of frustration has gone from being an all-star recipient of the MLB, to being an inconspicuous substitute catcher on all sides of the game.

An automatic voice in every soccer fan MLB, that is Gary Sanchez “He is the best hitter in his position”, despite his horrendous defense, although the career of super hitter of the Dominican Yankees It seems that he has been on hiatus seeing that he holds a batting average of .200 from 2018 to the 2020 campaign.

When in an environment the little affection between parties is already evident, it is better to pack your bags or ask them to do it, this mainly noting how unhappy a management is with you, beyond the great appreciation of your colleagues towards Gary Sanchez.

As “the singer of singers”, Héctor Lavoe, would say, everything has its end, nothing lasts forever … Besides, in an environment where it is already something mental that of “Gary Sanchez he is very poor on defense behind the plate ”.

Playing in New York is undoubtedly a weight for which every athlete, not just MLB, if not any sport, it is ready, first due to the pressure of the “most critical press in the world”, in addition to the same pressure that the fans give, a fact that has undoubtedly led to Gary Sanchez even neglecting the bat to improve his glove … a case of logic.

What is good for Gary Sanchez now? The door of change and exit … Yankees They will not be that team that has a player on their roster MLB while he develops completely in his game, besides that it would be convenient for him to take a flight to a calmer city where he will not have in his head … “Today I am not going to do things wrong, not today”, over and over and over again.

