MLB: Freddy Galvis showed off a great play at shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles (Video)

The Venezuelan player Freddy galvis he showed off with a great play in the shortstop of the Orioles of Baltimore on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox in the MLB.

In fact, on Sunday the Orioles and White Sox where a Venezuelan shone on defense and it is none other than the shortstop of the feathers Freddy Galvis.

The White Sox were on offense in the bottom of the fifth inning, they had a runner at first base, there were two outs, then a connection to left field came out but the shorstop appeared. Galvis Quies gliding grabbed the ball and quickly flipped over almost unbalanced to hit the second pad for a spectacular out.

Nice defensive play by Freddy Galvis. 👏👏👏 #MLBVenezuela 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/fj5mLmvAnT – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 30, 2021

Despite Galvis could not prevent the fall of the Orioles Against the Whitelegs, he delighted us with that monumental play and is definitely one of the great Venezuelan shortstop in the Major Leagues.

He recently hit his 100th home run in the MLB and in the current season with the feathers he is batting for an average of 250, with 9 homers and 20 RBIs.