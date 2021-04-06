MLB: Francisco Lindor in his debut with the Mets invoices a magnificent double play (Video)

The Puerto Rican shortstop of the Mets from New York Francisco Lindor billed a magnificent double play in his debut with the metropolitans in the MLB.

On Monday’s match between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, Puerto Rican shortstop Francisco Lindor is already beginning to show off the millions he secured in his recently signed contract.

In the bottom of the second inning the scoreboard was 0-0, a runner in first, one out and the Quakers’ batter hit a rolling that went through the middle of the field, but Lindor appeared running, caught the ball with a great class, passed it to the waiter to make an out and then pitched to 1B to complete the double play.

The Mets have a shortstop. This play is not routine. Francisco Lindor made it look easy: pic.twitter.com/WA287Goaxw – Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 5, 2021

It is only the first game of the season for the Mets and Lindor but it is very likely that we will continue to see high class plays from Puerto Rican shortstop.