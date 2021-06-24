MLB: Francisco Lindor homered off the Atlanta Braves to reach nine in 2021

The Puerto Rican of the Mets from New York, Francisco Lindor, hit his ninth home run of the 2021 season against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday Big leagues (MLB).

Through another game between Mets and Braves, Francisco Lindor continued with his good offensive streak and executed Ronald Acuña Jr.’s team with his home run number nine # 9 of the current season of baseball of the Big leagues.

In the bottom of the second inning, Francisco Lindor Kyle Wright of the Braves was executed with his third home run in the last seven games, who left a slider in the Puerto Rican power zone and he sent it to the depths of Citi Field to show all those millions that them Mets they paid for him in the MLB.

Here’s the home run:

Big fly Francisco. @ Lindor12BC | #LGM pic.twitter.com/9Jr5zbduPD – New York Mets (@Mets) June 23, 2021

That homer from the shortstop of the Mets it had an exit speed of 106.9 miles per hour and reached 389 feet, a hit that also served for “Mr. Smile ”will reach 53 hits in the present MLB 2021.

What’s more, Francisco Lindor When he connected that ball, he did not hesitate to enjoy it in a great way with his teammates in the cave and little by little he begins to show those $ 341 million that the Metropolitans disbursed for him.

Lindor now is hitting .215 with 23 RBIs and 38 runs scored in 68 games with the Mets in the present campaign of Big leagues.