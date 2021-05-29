MLB: Find out who won the duel between Miguel Cabrera vs Gerrit Cole in the game Yankees vs Tigres (Video)

The day of Friday measured the Yankees New York vs the Tigers Detroit where one of the most attractive duels of the night was recorded: Miguel Cabrera vs Gerrit Cole.

It must be remembered that in the first meeting in which the Yankees and the Tigers at Spring Training on March 5, 2020, they faced Michael Y Cole, the latter as the new valuable acquisition of the Mules.

Well, the Creole did not stop that and hit him two monstrous hits to guide his team to a victory over the Mules, but here what went around the world were those two b0mbazos of Cabrera to Gerrit.

They met again on April 30 at Yankee Stadium where the pitcher delivered two superb strikeouts to the Creole.

The duel: Cabrera vs Cole

Well, the pre-named game on Friday measured the pitcher and batter three times, who was ranked fourth bat and 1B.

In the bottom of the first inning, with the scoreboard 0-0, two outs and a runner on second base, Michael was walked by Cole, in a tough battle as the account became 3-2.

Then, at the bottom of the third episode, the Tigers they had gone up 1-0 and had runners in the corners with only one out on the board, Cabrera he hit a double play with rolling to shortstop Gleyber Torres, who passed it to Odor for one out at 2B and Rougned in turn pitched home to complete the double play that ended the inning.

In what would be the last confrontation of the night between Cabrera Y Cole, the pitcher left the best for that turn where he could really get back from that pair of bombs last year.

The same happened in the bottom of the sixth inning with the scoreboard 1-1, with a runner at 1B with no out.

Michael he fouled on the first pitch to a 97 mph fastball.

On the second pitch he fouled again with a slider of 89.3 mph and on the third pitch he fouled again with a change of 88.1 mph.

But the jewel in the crown dropped her Cole when he threw the 98.2 mph fastball at him and Michael he fanned for the third strike, hitting a superb strikeout.

Gerrit Cole strikes out Miguel Cabrera in the 6th. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/jYiqI2VVsV – YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 29, 2021

In the confrontation that these weighty figures sustained in the MLB in the aforementioned meeting Yankees vs Tigers, the serpentine player took the best part by dominating it in a couple of opportunities, but Michael He took out a ticket.

It is definitely a pleasure to see duels like these on the field of play, where a batter who has his plate secured in Cooperstown faces one of the best pitchers of the moment and although in this 2021 he has taken the best part Cole, Those two bombings of 2020 are still on the minds of many baseball fans.