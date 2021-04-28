MLB: Find out about Juan Vené’s controversial marriage words about Omar Vizquel

Journalist Juan Vené is news again, since in his column he wrote some controversial words from marriage on the 11th gold medal winner in the MLB, the venezuelan Omar Vizquel.

The journalist in his column “Juan Vené en la bola”, responding to a question they asked him, clarified that he does not hate Omar vizquel Instead, he feels affection for him, in fact he made controversial statements about it, which I bring after the aforementioned column:

“Jerundino Sarmiento, from Caracas, asks…: “Why haven’t you published anything about Omar Vizquel’s birthday, could it be that your hatred for him prevents it?”

Friend Dino…: I don’t hate, but rather I adore Vizquel. If I were a woman I would marry him, even if he used puching ball every day. And about his birthday, 54, on Saturday, I tell you that the Tijuana Bulls, the team he directs, celebrated it in a big way. Armando Esquivel, a journalist from the club, tells me that they practiced, a mariachi arrived with “Las Mañanitas” and they presented him with a cake (or cake) loaded with lit candles that he blew out. They resumed training and while Omar launched the practice, the mariachi, called “San Judas Tadeo”, continued to perform “El Rey”, “El Son de la Negra”, “La Bikina” and “México Lindo y Querido”. In other words, the man from Caracas must have felt very flattered. Congratulations, dear Omar !! “

Definitely the controversy with Come and what he always writes about Vizquel will be a topic of conversation, whether or not we agree with his position of denying the vote to Omar vizquel for the HOF, but the journalist’s phrases are unique.

That of affirming that if he were a woman he would marry Omar is one of his best occurrences and allows us to have a good time reading them and even laughing at just imagining the scene, that’s why sport brings us together again.