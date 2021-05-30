MLB: Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a dramatic home run equaling Ronald Acuña Jr. in the National League (Video)

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a dramatic home run against the Houston Astros, matching to Ronald Acuña Jr. in the leadership of the National League in the MLB.

On the day of Saturday, in effect, the Fathers San Diego vs the Houston Astros where the religious superstar appeared again at zero hour: Fernando Tatis Jr.

At the top of the ninth inning with the score 6-3 in favor of the Astros, with two outs and runners in scoring position, Tatis Jr. He connected a wild connection that went to the far end of left field, representing his 15th home run of the season and most importantly equaling 6-6 the actions in extremis, where the horses appear.

THE @TATIS_JR EXPRESS. ALL ABOARD. 🚂 # HungryForMore pic.twitter.com/WSzvvpV0Sw – San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 29, 2021

On Friday’s day, the Dominican shortstop hit a home run in the eighth inning to equalize the actions and take the game to extrainning, where the Fathers with a 10-3 board.

With this hit Tatis Jr. equaled Ronald Acuña Jr. in the leadership of home runs of the National League.

We are really fortunate to see these types of players, where sometimes it seems that they look immense against any pitcher and although it is true they have had certain defensive failures, it is showing Tatis Jr. that the Fathers They got it right by signing his great mega contract with him and he has the Padres fighting head-on with the Dodgers and Giants for the lead in the NL West Division.