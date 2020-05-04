NEW YORK – The Major League Baseball office and baseball union are exploring the possibility of taking all 30 teams to the Phoenix area to play in empty stadiums.

The two sides held a phone conversation about options to start the season, the start of which was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because details have not been confirmed.

Sport begins to resent the effects of the coronavirus, in Europe the changes can already be seen and in the United States they are preparing for it.

Ideas are still at a preliminary stage, and Arizona’s option would have to go through several hurdles, the people noted.

“MLB has been considering numerous contingency plans that would allow the games to launch once the public health situation has improved to the point that it is safe to do so,” the commissioner’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

“While we have discussed the idea of ​​mounting games in one location as an option, we have not yet made a decision on that option or prepared a detailed plan.”

Senior management intends to examine alternatives that would be feasible.

“While we continue to have frequent contact with government and health authorities, we have not asked for or received approval of any plan from federal, state or local officials, or the players’ union,” MLB said in a statement.

“We are not in a position right now to endorse any particular format for playing games in the face of the dizzying changes in the health situation caused by the coronavirus.”

Half of the major league teams conduct their preseason in Arizona, the other half in Florida.

What you should know

Arizona’s advantage is that it has 10 preseason stadiums and Chase Field for the Arizona Diamondbacks. All within a 50 mile radius. Florida facilities span distances of up to 350 kilometers (220 miles).

The MLB season was slated to start on March 26, but the preseason was suspended on March 12.

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended restricting concentrations of more than 50 people for eight weeks, the MLB reported that it would not resume activities until at least mid-May. .

