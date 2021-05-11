MLB: Eugenio Suárez hit his sixth homer of 2021

The Venezuelan of the Cincinnati Reds, Eugenio Suarez, showed this Monday that he is waking up in the campaign and hit his sixth homer of 2021 in the Big leagues (MLB).

Through the game Reds vs Pirates at PNC Park, Eugenio Suarez demonstrated his power to the opposing band, hitting a superb homerun to reach six this season of the Big leagues, being 44 of the goal that he himself said of 50 blows for 2021.

Suárez in the same second inning, did not wait and punished Mitch Keller with a tremendous homerun to open the board and put the team to a 1-0 win. Reds on this Monday of the 2021 campaign of the MLB.

Here’s the home run:

The Venezuelan of the Reds has proven to have great power in the MLB and with that homerun he did not forgive that rival pitcher’s four-seam fastball, which the Venezuelan served to right field at a distance of 380 feet.

Thanks to that home run, Suarez reached 13 RBIs and 16 hits in the current season of Big leagues with the Reds, having a batting average of .138.