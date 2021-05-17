MLB: Ernesto Jerez’s words about Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera

The Dominican journalist from ESPN, Ernesto Jerez, did not hesitate to speak highly of the Venezuelan player Miguel Cabrera, who is one of the best players of the last time in the baseball of the Major League Baseball – MLB.

Through the transmission of “Domingo de Big leagues”By ESPN, Ernesto Jerez did not miss the opportunity to praise and speak in the best way that exists of Miguel Cabrera, ensuring that the Venezuelan should be a member of the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

“He doesn’t need to get to 3,000 hits and 500 home runs. The Triple Crown theme is a catapult when talking about Cooperstown and Miguel Cabrera“, He said Ernesto Jerez.

What’s more, Sherry ensures that a player who reaches 3,000 hits in MLB must be above one who reaches 500 home runs to aspire to enter the Hall of Fame and in the case of Cabrera He is close to both landmarks and therefore his plaque in the museum of immortality is almost certain.

Here the video:

What @EJerezESPN said about @MiguelCabrera in #LoMejorDeLaSemana https://t.co/F9z6XfdfoW pic.twitter.com/J7beg2BwaJ – ESPN_Beisbol (@ESPN_Beisbol) May 17, 2021

In the world of baseball, added to the fact that there are outstanding, historical and other players, there are also journalists such as Ernesto Jerez that they are an example to follow and their criteria is respected and put in style, which is why their words about Miguel Cabrera It should not be a coincidence, he speaks it with a base and with everything he knows about this sport.

Jerez closely followed Miguel’s career and very surely more than a hit from him “He said no” on ESPN, so for him it must be a complete pride that a reference from sports journalism compliments him in that way.

Up to now, Miguel Cabrera has 489 home runs, 2,883 hits and 1,739 career RBIs in the MLB, being only 11 homers and 117 indisputable to reach those numbers that Sherry comments.