MLB: Ender Inciarte hit his second home run of 2021 to the New York Mets

The Venezuelan of the Braves from Atlanta, Ender Inciarte, in the absence of his compatriot Ronald Acuña Jr. in this Wednesday’s game, he made himself felt and hit his second home run of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB).

Through the game Braves vs Mets, Ender Inciarte He discounted the scoreboard for his team and hit a tremendous home run to reach two in this season of the Big leagues, showing that at 30 years of age there is enough power left in his wood.

The upper part of the fifth chapter was played when Initiate with a teammate on board, he hit his 42nd career home run in the MLB and with the one who put 5-2 that game between Braves and Mets at Citi Field in the Big Apple.

Here’s the home run:

Tylor Megill, prospect of the Mets, was the victim of this homer connected by the experienced Venezuelan outfielder who have the Braves, who with that hit hit just his fourteenth unstoppable of the 2021 harvest of MLB.

That home run of Initiate went 99.1 miles per hour through right field and reached 376 feet, a hit that undoubtedly put the gamers in the game. Braves.

Now, after that connection, Ender Inciarte has an average in the MLB 2021 of .226, with nine RBIs and eight scored in 62 at-bats with the Braves.