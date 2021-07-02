MLB: Ehire Adrianza tripled off Mets’ Jacob deGrom

The Venezuelan Ehire Adrianza, who replaced Ronald Acuña Jr. in the lineup of the Braves Atlanta, punished the Mets’ star starter, Jacob deGrom, hitting him a triple in this game in the Big leagues (MLB).

Through the game of Braves vs Mets, Ehire Adrianza made himself felt before the best pitcher of the 2021 season of Big leagues, Jacob deGrom, hitting him a triple and responding after substituting his compatriot Acuña Jr. in the lineup.

Adrianza hit his second triple of the MLB 2021 to a 100-mile-per-hour pitch from deGrom, making himself felt and beginning to ruin a night of the most dominant pitcher of this season of the best baseball in the world.

It lasts for first base and bound for right field, this was the triple of the Venezuelan of the Braves before Jacob deGrom, who began to receive hits in the same first inning, first that extra base, then a single by Ozzie Albies and a home run by Austin Riley.

In the first instance, the play had been decreed as an out at third base, but then the umpires revised it and the Venezuelan’s triple was made. Ehire Adrianza, who stood out with a tremendous base run in this game of the MLB.

After this hit, Adrianza raised his average to .257, with 29 hits and 18 runs scored in the 2021 season of MLB.