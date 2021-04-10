MLB: Ehire Adrianza hit a spectacular home run in his return with the Braves (Video)

The Venezuelan big league Ehire Adrianza connected a spectacular home run on his return with the Braves Atlanta that represents his first home run in the season 2021 in the MLB.

The day on Friday faced the Braves from Atlanta with the Philadelphia Phillies, where Venezuelan Adrianza was present with his bat.

Ehire In the bottom of the sixth inning with two runners on base and the score in favor of the Braves 3-1, he hit a spectacular home run down right field to extend the lead to the Braves 6-1.

Welcome to Atlanta, Ehire Adrianza! #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/2ujvFEaP3k – Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 10, 2021

Ehire ended up hitting in Spring Training with the Braves for 432 and now that he was away for a few days due to a team injury, the creole comes with everything and hits how we can be watching during the season.