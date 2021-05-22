MLB: Ehire Adrianza hit a monumental Grand Slam with the Atlanta Braves (Video)

The Venezuelan big league Ehire Adrianza connected a Grand slam monumental with Braves from Atlanta in the season 2021 in the MLB.

The day of Friday faced the Braves from Atlanta with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where Venezuelan Adrianza was present with his bat.

Ehire pinch-hitter in the bottom of the eighth inning with three runners on base and the scoreboard in favor of the Braves 15-0 and hit a monumental Grand Slam through right field to extend the Braves 19-0.

Source: #Braves having fun tonight. Club confirms. # ForTheA pic.twitter.com/N6jb5Jwuti – Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 22, 2021

Adrianza with their connection was part of a historic night for the Braves Atlanta, where they prevailed with a score of 20-1.

The Creole with his Grand Slam, joined the party where he participated Ronald Acuña Jr. with his bombshell of the same characteristics with five RBIs, in addition to Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, among others, but above all he collaborates so that the Braves don’t lose space in the NL East Division.