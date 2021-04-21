MLB: Eduardo Rodríguez in solid work won the third game of the season with the Red Sox

The Venezuelan pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez he took his terter triumph of the season on the MLB in a great outlet with the Red Sox.

The Boston Red Sox faced the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night at the MLB.

In the aforementioned meeting, the red-legged ones prevailed with a score of 4-2 against the Blue Jays.

The Creole serpentinero showed off in a great performance with the Red Sox, in was his third win of the season.

Rodriguez He started for the winners and in a six-inning effort, he allowed only two earned runs (two home runs).

His performance was as follows: 6 IL, 2CL, 3H, 1 BB, 6 K.

Thus Edward He is making an amazing comeback by being absent in 2020 due to Covid-19 and suffering the aftermath of the disease in the heart.

Hopefully he can stay healthy all year to become the real horse in the team’s rotation.