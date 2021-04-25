MLB: Eduardo Escobar ties the home run lead with seven (Video)

The Venezuelan of the DBacks from Arizona, Eduardo Escobar, continues with a good present in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB) and this Sunday he hit his seventh homer of the year and tied for the leadership of this department.

In the third inning of the second game of the doubleheader between DBacks and Braves, Eduardo Escobar did not want to be left behind in the home run lead of the 2021 season of Big leagues and hit his seventh home run of the year.

Drew Smyly was the victim this time to Eduardo Escobar, who with a superb hit to left field got his seventh homer of the 2021 season of MLB and tied Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuña Jr., Nelson Cruz, JD Martínez and Nick Castellanos as the players who have gone to the street the most times in these 24 days of the harvest.

Here’s the home run:

That home run of Escobar he reached 377 feet away and went at 193.3 miles per hour, being a curve of the Braves pitcher that was in the zone of power of the Venezuelan that demonstrated his great offensive moment of the current campaign of MLB.

With that hit, Eduardo Escobar reached 14 RBIs and 19 hits in 81 at-bats with the DBacks on the MLB 2021