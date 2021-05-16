MLB: Eduardo Escobar lives a historic night with two homers and seven RBIs in Arizona (Video)

The Venezuelan big league Eduardo Escobar lived a historic day of two home runs Y seven careers driven guiding his team Arizona D-backs to a win over the Washington Nationals in the MLB.

The day of Saturday faced the Arizona D-backs with the Washington Nationals, where Eduardo Escobar was the great figure of the challenge, going 5-3, two homers with 7 RBIs, to lead the D-backs to the victory with a score of 11-4 over the Nationals.

Escobar He started his job in the bottom of the first inning, hitting a single to left field to drive in two runs, putting the D-backs ahead 2-1.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Creole took it out between right field to drive three touchdowns, placing the scoreboard 6-2 in favor of Arizona.

Then in the bottom of the eighth inning he came back Escobar to hit the second home run of the game which came out of right field driving two more, to put the actions with a scoreboard 11-3.

2 HR, 7 RBI tonight for @escobardelapica. 😱 pic.twitter.com/L0c1YXGQU9 – MLB (@MLB) May 16, 2021

Eduardo Escobar it equals his feat of August 3, 2019 (2 homers and seven RBIs), where his victim was the same Washington Nationals at Chase Field.

He is also the second Venezuelan to repeat such a feat, since the first is Andrés Galarraga to do it three times.

Final: #Dbacks 11, Nationals 4. Eduardo Escobar hits 2 home runs and drives in 7 runs. His only other career 7-RBI game? Aug. 3, 2019, which was also against the Nats at Chase Field. – Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) May 16, 2021