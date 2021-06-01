MLB: Dominican Marcell Ozuna’s wife revealed that the player threatened to kill her



According to testimony, the gardener struck his wife’s face several times.

The baseball player Atlanta Braves, Marcell Osuna, lives very delicate moments around his personal life. Despite having paid his bail for $ 20,000 dollars and having been released, even the issue in relation to the Dominican player continues to give cloth to cut. The fact becomes more and more serious when Genesis, wife of the alleged aggressor, would have assured that the player directly threatened to murder her.

Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna has been arrested for a domestic battery in Fulton County. pic.twitter.com/JOubNbYajV – Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) May 30, 2021

The Diario Libre medium collected some testimonies disseminated under a sworn statement obtained by WSB-TV in Atlanta, revealed that Genesis and the player had been arguing over a infidelity theme, moments before the Dominican start strangling her and then throw her against a wall.

From Sandy Springs, Ga., Police: Officers allegedly witnessed Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna grab his wife by her neck and throw her against a wall. He also hit her with a cast on his arm, according to the department’s release. pic.twitter.com/jArly4bEIk – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 30, 2021

According to the testimony of Ozuna’s wife, she was in the shower at the time the Atlanta player entered the room, took away her cell phones and then refused to give them to her after she confronted him. According to the statement, Osuna threatened his wife with murder So this was forced to call emergencies so that they would come to help her.

On the other hand, the testimony before 911 indicated that the woman would have grabbed a kitchen knife to defend herself against any aggression. Marcell would have entered the room again and began to insult her verbally, but this time Genesis had the knife and in this way he warned the Dominican that if he approached he would hurt him.

“NEW DETAILS: Braves star Marcell Ozuna threatened to kill his wife, strangled her, affidavit says – WSB-TV Channel 2 – Atlanta” https://t.co/RcxidzjHPm – Nathan Lewis (@sportsmixnathan) May 31, 2021

The statements continued with the desperate attempt of the woman for getting the cell phonesagain, but the player would have pushed her and with his left forearm he hit the victim several times in the face.

This incident was prior to the most critical situation suffered by the woman. Génesis claimed that Osuna grabbed her by the neck, held her against the wall and prevented her from breathing for several moments. Finally this terrible scene would have ended as soon as the police came to the scene.

Braves star Marcell Ozuna granted $ 20,000 bond on assault charge

https://t.co/gVrMmPJBs6 pic.twitter.com/415OWjF8SI – Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) May 31, 2021

Until now, Atlanta Braves it has not fixed a position on this. The player is currently in the injured list by two broken fingers resulting from a bad slip. Probably the MLB take action on the matter and put Marcell on the shortlist in the first place.

#Braves haven’t given an update on Marcell Ozuna as of yet but he posted this on his Instagram story about 30 minutes ago. Translated “thank God nothing more serious happened. Now wait 6 weeks recovering ”@ 680TheFan pic.twitter.com/061GHfht2Y – Kevin McAlpin (@KevinMcAlpin) May 26, 2021

