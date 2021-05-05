MLB: Domingo Germán gave José Altuve a tremendous strikeout (Video)

Let’s see the magisterial Punch that the pitcher of the Yankees from New York Domingo German to the waiter of the Astros from Houston Jose Altuve on the MLB.

The day of Tuesday faced the most anticipated duel of the Major Leagues such as that of the Astros Houston vs. Yankees of New York, where a very interesting confrontation between German Y Altuve.

At the top of the third inning, the Yankees 3-1, there were two outs with the bases clean, when the face to face between the Dominican pitcher and the Venezuelan batter came.

On the turn German He always had control of the situation, where Astroboy seemed totally lost and what crowned the duel was the pitching with which they struck out the criollo, an inside straight that was not expected, where the bat passed without being able to hold it.

The main umpire asked the first baseman for a consultation and he confirmed the strike, in order to achieve a masterful strikeout of German for Astroboy.

Domingo German gets Jose Altuve to strikeout to complete another 1-2-3 inning! pic.twitter.com/lMkh36lGU5 – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 5, 2021

This is a series that is very hot and we can say that we are in the presence of an anticipated playoff series, not ruling out that they may meet again in October.