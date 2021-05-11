MLB: Does the Pre-Olympic represent the lifeline for Félix Hernández to return to the majors?

We will analyze whether the tournament Pre-olympic Baseball can represent the table from salvation of the Venezuelan pitcher Felix Hernandez to be able to return to the MLB.

How it is already known that the Venezuelan pitcher could not make the team with the Baltimore Orioles because he did not have the performance expected by the team, after having signed him for a minor league contract with an invitation to training camp for the 2021 season of the MLB.

In fact Felix Hernandez left the following numbers with the birds at Spring Training 2021:

In three games pitched, he was 0-1, 7.94 ERA, two walks, five strikeouts, in 5.2 innings.

Since then nothing has been heard of the plans for Felix, if there is a team or several interested in their services or not, which leads to the account that all the month of April there was no activity to face hitters with a club.

To this, if we add the 2020 season where he chose not to see action for fear of contracting COVID-19, the Creole then has been active for only one month in a period close to the year.

Now, the Venezuelan team that will play the tournament Pre-olympic of Baseball in Florida is interested in having the Creole and although at the moment there is nothing concrete, we wonder if this event can be the salvation table so that he can give his return to the MLB.

Is it convenient for Félix Hernández to act in the Baseball Pre-Olympic?

With a rather unfortunate spring training that led him to finish with an ERA above 7.00 and without having more activity in all this time, the answer is positive if he aspires to continue in the world of the Major Leagues.

It is a unique opportunity, where you can show yourself at an event, it will have great international coverage and there could be other stars such as Albert Pujols or Robinson Canó, among others.

Felix he has to clear all the doubts that exist about the state and speed of his arm, his physical state, so this is a perfect opportunity that does not appear in every year.

For everything we’ve talked about, without a doubt this Pre-olympic Baseball may be the lifeline that sends the King back Felix to the world of the Major Leagues, where he shone among other dates with an unforgettable perfect game.