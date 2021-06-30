MLB does not forgive: Puerto Rican Héctor Santiago was suspended for 10 games after using illegal substance in the glove



The Puerto Rican will appeal MLB’s decision.

MLB did not spare Hector Santiago. The boricua, who was expelled by the officials this Sunday when a sticky and illicit substance was detected in his glove, received the suspension that the Major Leagues had warned at the time of changing the regulations: 10 games without being able to play.

In addition to the penalty matches, he also received a fine, the amount of which was not disclosed. The Puerto Rican decided to appeal the decision, so the punishment will not begin until MLB returns its verdict.

Hector Santiago he’s been used as a reliever, even though he’s been a starter for most of his career. In 9 games this season, “Santi” is 1-1 with a 2.65 ERA.

Remember that Héctor Santiago became the first expelled as a result of the regulation change this season. The umpires did not hesitate to make the decision and set a precedent for the rest of the league. If you are discovered, you will not be overlooked.